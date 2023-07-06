HR DERBY: Luis Robert Jr. will now be participating in another showcase event after being selected to his first All-Star team. The White Sox outfielder announced on social media Wednesday that he will participate in the Home Run Derby. Entering Wednesday, Robert was hitting .276 with 25 home runs and 49 RBIs.

ORIOLES: Colton Cowser was promoted to the major leagues on Wednesday. The outfielder is the second top prospect Baltimore has called up in the past two weeks. Cowser was batting .330 with 10 home runs for Triple-A Norfolk this year. He was the fifth overall pick in the 2021 amateur draft.