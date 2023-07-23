BRAVES: Against the Brewers on Friday, Austin Riley became the first Atlanta player with at least five homers and 13 RBIs during a four-game stretch since Hall of Famer Eddie Mathews in September 1959, back when the Braves were still in Milwaukee.

PADRES: Jackson Wolf was recalled from Double-A San Antonio and made his major league debut with a start on Saturday against the Tigers. The left-hander was a fourth-round pick in 2021. He was 8-8 with a 3.39 ERA in 17 starts for San Antonio.

CARDINALS: Will son Contreras left Saturday's game against the Cubs because of right hip tightness. The catcher drove in two runs against his former team. After hitting an RBI double in the fifth inning, he was replaced by Iván Herrera behind the plate in the sixth.

BREWERS: Sal Frelick made his big league debut on Saturday and beat out a single in his first at-bat. The 2021 first-round draft pick played right field and batted sixth in the starting lineup. Frelick, who can play all three outfield positions, was batting .247 in 40 games with Triple-A Nashville.

DODGERS: Clayton Kershaw will throw a bullpen session on Monday before facing live batters. The All-Star left-hander will not make a rehab start before returning to the active roster.

