PIRATES: Right-hander Paul Skenes, taken by Pittsburgh with the first pick in this month's amateur draft, agreed to a contract that includes a $9.2 million signing bonus. The amount is the highest for a drafted player, topping the $8,416,300 Detroit agreed to with first baseman Spencer Torkelson, the top pick in 2021.

RANGERS: Fourth overall draft pick Wyatt Langford, the catcher-turned-college outfielder who hit 47 homers at Florida the past two seasons, got an $8 million signing bonus Tuesday that was the largest ever for a player drafted by Texas.

PADRES: Infielder Rougned Odor was cut by San Diego, which activated catcher Luis Campusano from the 60day injured list before Tuesday's game at Toronto.

DODGERS: Los Angeles left-hander Clayton Kershaw threw a bullpen session Tuesday, the latest step toward his return from left shoulder inflammation.

TV: MLB will take over broadcasts of Arizona Diamondbacks games after a judge on Tuesday granted a motion for Diamond Sports to reject its rights agreement.