RANGERS:The AL West-leading Texas Rangers continued to load up on pitching by acquiring left-hander Jordan Montgomery and reliever Chris Stratton from the St. Louis Cardinals.
BLUE JAYS:The Toronto Blue Jays strengthened their depleted bullpen Sunday by acquiring right-hander Jordan Hicks in a trade with the St. Louis Cardinals.
ORIOLES:Baltimore sent righthander Tyler Wells to Double-A Bowie after three straight shaky starts.
BRAVES:Atlanta added veteran infielder Nicky Lopez in a trade with Kansas City on Sunday.
ANGELS:Los Angeles reacquired slugger C.J. Cron and outfielder Randal Grichuk in a trade with Colorado.