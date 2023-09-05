ARRESTED: Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías was arrested near BMO Stadium Sunday night and charged with felony domestic violence. Urías, 27, was taken into custody after 11 p.m. local time and then released at 5 a.m. Monday after posting a $50,000 bond. The Dodgers said Urías is not traveling with the team as they head to Miami for a three-game series with the Marlins.