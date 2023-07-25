TRADE: The Braves traded for a pair of relievers, acquiring right-hander Pierce Johnson from the Rockies and lefty Taylor Hearn from the Rangers. The moves could help Atlanta fortify its bullpen for the final two months of the season.

GUARDIANS: Shane Bieber, who is out with right elbow inflammation, was transferred to the 60-day injured list on Monday. The right-hander is still on track to return in mid-September.

TWINS: Byron Buxton, who is expecting his third child, was placed on the paternity list Monday. Buxton leads the team with 17 home runs.