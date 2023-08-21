SHREDDING: The Guardians gave Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera a guitar as a retirement gift before his final game at Progressive Field on Sunday. The guitar, honoring Cleveland's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame connection, had the name "Miggy," plus Cabrera's picture and his No. 24 on the front.

RETURNED: Todd Helton threw out a ceremonial first pitch in his return to Coors Field on Saturday as part of Colorado's celebration of 30 years in the league. The first baseman played 17 seasons with the Rockies, finishing with a career .316 average. A five-time All-Star, Helton fell 11 votes shy of making the Hall of Fame this year.

BOOKED: The Yankees will play the Tigers in the 2024 Little League Classic on Aug. 18 in Williamsport, Pa.

HURT: Brandon Crawford was placed on the 10-day IL with a strained left forearm.