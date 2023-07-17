GUARDIANS: Shane Bieber won't be able to throw for two weeks because of an inflamed right elbow but apparently won't require surgery.

PIRATES: Andrew McCutchen was activated from the 10-day injured list by Pittsburgh on Sunday as pitching prospect Quinn Priester was added to the taxi squad ahead of his likely major league debut Monday.

BREWERS: Milwaukee first baseman Rowdy Tellez had surgery on his left ring finger after injuring himself during pregame warmups and will miss an additional four weeks. Brewers manager Craig Counsell said Tellez was shagging fly balls in the outfield Saturday and got his finger stuck in the padding of the center field wall, tearing off his fingernail. He needed surgery to insert 17 stitches and repair a small fracture on the end of the finger.