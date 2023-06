ATHLETICS: The Nevada Legislature convened Wednesday for a special session to consider whether to provide $380 million in public financing for a stadium that would host the A's on the Las Vegas Strip.

RAYS: Slugger Brandon Lowe won't participate in baseball activities for two to three weeks because of another back injury. Lowe went on the 10-day injured list on Monday and is hitting .199 with nine homers and 29 RBIs in 50 games.