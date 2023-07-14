DODGERS: Acquiring another right-handed bat will likely be a need for Los Angeles before next month's trade deadline. On Thursday, however, they took a chance on a veteran free agent to fill the hole first, agreeing to a major league deal with outfielder Jake Marisnick. The 32-year-old journeyman had a below-league-average .672 OPS in 42 games this season for the Tigers, who designated him for assignment last week.