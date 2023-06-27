REDS: Randy Wynne was designated for assignment Monday, one day after taking the loss in his major league debut against the Braves. The 30 year-old allowed a run in 21⁄3 innings. Wynne was working in a lumberyard when he was signed as a minor league free agent in 2019.

MARLINS: Jazz Chisholm Jr. was reinstated Monday after spending a month on the injured list. The first-year outfielder was batting .229 with seven homers and he was tied for second in the NL with 14 stolen bases at the time of the injury.

ORIOLES: Infielder Jordan Westburg was called up from Triple-A on Monday and started at second base. Westburg is ranked 34th on MLB Pipeline's prospect list. Westburg was hitting .295 with 18 homers and 54 RBIs at Norfolk this season.