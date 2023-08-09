SEAHAWKS: Evan Brown hasn't been handed anything during his time in the NFL. He's had to earn every minute of playing time in his five-year career, and going into his first season with Seattle it appears Brown may finally get the chance to start the season at his preferred position of center.

PACKERS: Green Bay running back AJ Dillon's goal as he enters the final year of his contract is evident from the title of the children's book he wrote in the offseason. "Quadzilla Finds His Footing." Dillon is set to become a free agent after this season if he and the Packers don't work out an extension. Dillon wants to bounce back after his production took slight dips last season.

VIKINGS: Minnesota wide receiver Jordan Addison's performance has been one of the most promising developments of training camp for the Vikings. Their decision to release veteran Adam Thielen for salary cap relief will test their depth behind superstar Justin Jefferson.

COWBOYS: Mike McCarthy's return to play-calling with Dallas is just in time for owner/general manager Jerry Jones. The Cowboys' coach is adding the responsibility a decade after Jones thought the duties should be divided with McCarthy's predecessor, Jason Garrett. Jones says the success McCarthy had calling plays in Green Bay is a big reason the move makes sense now.

49ERS: San Francisco seems like a perfect fit for Clelin Ferrell as he seeks to spark a career that hasn't lived up to his lofty draft status. Niners defensive line coach Kris Kocurek has a history of getting the best out of previously unproductive players and helping them go on to successful NFL careers. Ferrell signed a one-year deal in the offseason with the 49ers that could be worth up to $2.5 million if he meets playing time incentives.