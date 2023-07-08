BRIEFLY VEGAS: The owners of teams in two of the Athletics' former cities will help evaluate whether the franchise should move to Las Vegas. Phillies chief executive officer John Middleton and Royals CEO John Sherman will serve on Major League Baseball's relocation committee. They join Brewers chairman Mark Attanasio.

REDS: Rookie Elly De La Cruz has been a breakout star on the field, and now he's tackling acting. De La Cruz appeared alongside soccer star Alex Morgan and NFL standout Odell Beckham Jr. in a new advertisement for the upcoming movie "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One," starring Tom Cruis..

ATHLETICS: Esteury Ruiz was placed on the 10-day IL Friday because of a right shoulder injury. The roster move is retroactive to Thursday. Ruiz leads the majors with 43 stolen bases.

YANKEES: Nestor Cortes was transferred to the 60-day IL on Friday. The left-hander is 5-2 with a 5.16 ERA in 11 starts this season.

— Associated Press