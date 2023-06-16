STADIUM DEAL: Following voter rejection of a new arena for the NHL's Arizona Coyotes in the Phoenix suburb of Tempe, Manfred hopes the Arizona Diamondbacks can reach a deal before the team's lease for Chase Field in Phoenix expires after the 2027 season. The team has not decided whether it prefers a renovation of its current stadium or a new ballpark.

DIVERSITY STUDY: A study reviewing diversity hiring for MLB reported a record low of Black players on opening day rosters for the second straight year. Thursday's report from The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport at Central Florida found Black players represented just 6.2% of players on opening day rosters.

STICKY SITUATION: Manfred thinks the use of banned sticky stuff is more widespread than the three pitchers ejected this season for illegal grip aids. Manfred said umpires are erring on the side of not ejecting when they are less than 100% certain of a violation.