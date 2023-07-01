BONUS PAY: Rays shortstop Wander Franco is on track to receive a league-leading $896,755 from this year's $50 million pre-arbitration bonus pool based on his regular-season statistics. Diamondbacks rookie centerfielder Corbin Carroll is second at $834,131, followed by Twins right-hander Joe Ryan at $739,015. A total of 100 players will get a bonus.

TRADE: The Rangers acquired Aroldis Chapman in a trade with the Royals on Friday. The former closer has a 2.45 ERA this season with 53 strikeouts in 29 1/3 innings. Kansas City recieved two minor leaguers, starting pitcher Cole Ragans and outfielder Roni Cabrera.

GIANTS: Michael Conforto made an emotional return to Citi Field as a visiting player on Friday. Conforto, sidelined by a left hamstring injury, hit .255 with 132 homers in 757 regular-season games for the Mets.

DODGERS: Daniel Hudson made his long-awaited return to the major leagues Friday night. The right-hander missed more than a year due to torn ligaments in his left knee and several setbacks in his recovery.

GUARDIANS: Terry Francona was back managing on Friday after a three-game absence due to a health scare that led to him being hospitalized. Francona said his heart rate accelerated and his blood pressure was high.

CARDINALS: Jake Woodford was placed on the 15-day IL Friday with a right shoulder strain. The 26-year-old starter has a 5.67 ERA.