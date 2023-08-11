PHILLIES: Bryce Harper left Thursday night's game against the Nationals with mid-back spasms. The team said Harper, who was playing his 12th game at first base, was undergoing additional evaluation.

PIRATES: Paul Skenes, the top overall pick in the 2023 draft, tossed a perfect inning in his professional debut with Pittsburgh's FCL team. Skenes needed just 10 pitches to get three outs.

GUARDIANS: Gavin Williams, Tanner Bibee and Logan Allen became the second rookie trio in team history, and first since 1916, to allow a total of one earned run in three straight starts.