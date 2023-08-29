LYNCH: A November trial has been set for former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch on misdemeanor charges following his arrest a year ago on suspicion of drunken driving when he was found in a damaged sports car on a downtown Las Vegas street. A Las Vegas Municipal Court judge on Monday scheduled a two-day trial on charges also including driving an unregistered vehicle. Lynch didn't appear in person in court.

BROWNS: A person familiar with the situation tells The Associated Press that the Cleveland Browns will release struggling kicker Cade York. The move comes after Cleveland acquired veteran kicker Dustin Hopkins in a trade with the Los Angeles Chargers. York, who went 4 of 8 on fieldgoal tries and appeared to lose confidence with every kick this summer, will be waived Tuesday when NFL teams are required to trim their rosters to 53, said the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team has not finalized all its cuts.

TITANS: The clock is ticking for the Tennessee Titans to find a new kicker yet again. They tried veteran Michael Badgley in their preseason finale after waiving a pair of undrafted kickers who competed throughout the offseason only to cut him Sunday. The Titans open the season Sept. 10 at New Orleans and are looking once again for a kicker to fill a spot that has been an issue since 2019.

PACKERS: The Green Bay Packers are making a change at punter by releasing veteran Pat O'Donnell. Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst announced Monday that he has released O'Donnell. O'Donnell had a gross average of 44.5 yards and a net average of 38.9 yards during his lone season as Green Bay's main punter. The release of O'Donnell leaves Daniel Whelan as the Packers' likely punter to open the season.

COMMANDERS: Brian Robinson Jr. was shot twice in the right leg a year ago in an attempted robbery/carjacking in Washington. He made his NFL debut for the Commanders six weeks later and ran for nearly 800 yards in his first 12 professional games. That was an impressive rookie season for the third-round pick out of Alabama. But now Robinson says he feels a night and day difference from where he was last year.

EAGLES: The Philadelphia Eagles signed cornerback Isaiah Rodgers, two months after he was waived by the Indianapolis Colts after the NFL suspended Rodgers and two other players indefinitely for gambling on NFL games last season. The Eagles placed him on the reserve/suspended list on Monday. Rodgers can't seek reinstatement until after the upcoming season.