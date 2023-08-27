SHOOTING: Two women watching a White Sox game at Guaranteed Rate Field were injured in a shooting Friday. Chicago police said a 42-year-old woman sustained a wound to the leg, and a 26-year-old woman had a graze to her abdomen. According to the team, investigators are not sure if shots were fired from inside or outside the ballpark.

ORIOLES: All-Star reliever Félix Bautista was placed on the 15-day IL. GM Mike Elias said the right-hander has "some degree of injury to the ulnar collateral ligament." Bautista has 33 saves and a 1.48 ERA this season.

PADRES: Jake Cronenworth was placed on the 10-day IL with a fractured right wrist, ending his season. Cronenworth was hurt when he was hit by a pitch during Friday's game. The first baseman batted .229 with 10 homers in 127 games this season.

RAYS: Carl Crawford entered the team's inaugural Hall of Fame class in a pregame ceremony Saturday. The outfielder joined Don Zimmer and Wade Boggs.

