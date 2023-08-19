RESCHEDULED: MLB moved three Sunday games in California due to the threat of Hurricane Hilary. Arizona at San Diego, Tampa Bay at the L.A. Angels and Miami at the L.A. Dodgers will now be played Saturday as part of split-doubleheaders.

CARDINALS: Rookie shortstop Masyn Winn was promoted late Thursday and outfielder Lars Nootbaar (lower abdomen contusion) was placed on the 10-day IL. Winn was hitting .288 with 18 home runs, 61 RBI and 17 stolen bases this season for Triple-A Memphis.

PHILLIES: Ranger Suárez will miss his scheduled start Sunday against the Nationals due to hamstring soreness. The lefthander is 2-6 with a 3.88 ERA in 17 starts.

CUBS: Marcus Stroman said he doesn't know when he'll return from a rib injury. On Aug. 1, the All-Star right-hander (10-8, 3.85 ERA) went on the 15-day IL with right hip inflammation, but a subsequent MRI revealed a right rib cartilage fracture.

GIANTS: Manager Gabe Kapler received a one-game suspension and an undisclosed fine for returning to the dugout following his ejection on Thursday.