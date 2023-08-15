JETER: Derek Jeter will attend Yankees' Old-Timers' Day for the first time since his retirement when New York honors the 25th anniversary of its 1998 World Series championship team on Sept. 9.

ANGELS: Los Angeles' Mike Trout said Monday he's improving every day from a fractured left hamate bone that has kept him out of the lineup since July 3, but he said there is no set date for his return.

CARDINALS: St. Louis placed left-handed pitcher Steven Matz on the 15-day injured list with a left last strain on Monday.

ROCKIES: Colorado activated outfielder Charlie Blackmon from the injured list Monday after he missed two months with a fractured right hand.