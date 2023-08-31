GIANTS: Outfielder Mike Yastrzemski was activated from the 10-day injured list Wednesday by San Francisco after missing 26 games with a strained left hamstring. Rookie Luis Matos was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento.

"Matos really understood the situation, which is a veteran player coming back, another left-handed bat," manager Gabe Kapler said.

RED SOX: Boston outfielder Jarren Duran had surgery on a tendon in his left big toe on Wednesday and is expected to miss the rest of the season. The team called the operation successful.

PHILLIES: Manager Rob Thomson said OF Cristian Pache and LHP Ranger Suárez were scheduled to rejoin the team for their upcoming six-game trip. Pache (elbow/ knee), on the IL since July 17, was scheduled to play in another rehab game Wednesday with Triple-A Lehigh Valley Wednesday. Suárez (hamstring) is expected to start Sunday in Milwaukee in his first outing since Aug. 15.