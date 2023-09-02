REDS: Hunter Greene was among three pitchers placed on the COVID-19 injured list. Manager David Bell said Friday that the 24-year-old right-hander will be on the list for seven days. Greene could start again as early as Sept. 8 if he continues to get well. Right-handers Fernando Cruz and Ben Lively also went on the list.
PHILLIES: Right-handed pitcher Ranger Suárez and outfielder Cristian Pache were activated from the IL on Friday. Suárez was dealing with a strained right hamstring, while Pache had irritation in his right elbow.
BLUE JAYS: Chad Green was reinstated from the 60-day IL. The reliever joined Toronto for the first time after undergoing Tommy John surgery as a member of the Yankees last season.