TRADE: The Mets acquired right-hander Trevor Gott from the Mariners in exchange for lefty Zach Muckenhirn. Gott, an eight-year veteran reliever, was 0-3 with a 4.03 ERA with the Mariners this season.

MARLINS: Outfielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday with a left oblique strain one week after he returned from a separate injury.

DODGERS: Ace Clayton Kershaw was placed on the 15day IL on Monday due to left shoulder soreness. The lefthander was selected to his 10th All-Star team Sunday.

GUARDIANS: After receiving a second opinion, righthanded starter Triston McKenzie will continue his rehab program with the hope he can avoid surgery and return this season.

ASTROS: All-Star Yordan Alvarez went through some outfield drills on Monday, a day after he took swings in the batting cage for the first time since being sidelined by a right oblique strain nearly a month ago.