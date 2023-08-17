RAYS: A prosecutor in the Dominican Republic said the investigation into Tampa Bay All-Star shortstop Wander Franco's alleged relationship with a minor is being handled by a division specializing in minors and gender violence in the province of Peravia.
TWINS: Shortstop Carlos Correa sat out Wednesday to take advantage of Minnesota's off day Thursday in letting a sore foot heal.
CUBS: Chicago right-hander Marcus Stroman has a right rib cartilage fracture, and there is no timetable for his return.