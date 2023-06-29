YANKEES: Outfielder Aaron Judge played catch before a game in Oakland. It was Judge's first baseball activity since tearing a ligament in his right big toe on June 3.

GUARDIANS: Terry Francona was not with the team for a second straight game after being hospitalized on Tuesday. Doctors advised the manger to rest for a few days after tests all "came back within normal ranges."

TWINS: Manager Rocco Baldelli closed the clubhouse Wednesday after being swept in Atlanta. Baldelli said the players were having a meeting to sort out what went wrong after the team's sixth shutout of the season.

BREWERS: Right-hander Peter Strzelecki was sent to Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday. The reliever has allowed 17 earned runs over 22 innings since the start of May for a 6.95 ERA. PIRATES: Ke'Bryan Hayes was placed on the 10-day IL Wednesday due to inflammation in his lower back. He is hitting .254 this season.