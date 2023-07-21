MARINERS: Jarred Kelenic was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a broken bone in his left foot after kicking a water cooler following a ninth-inning strikeout on Wednesday.

YANKEES: Josh Donaldson was transferred to the 60-day IL on Thursday. The third baseman hurt his right calf while running to first base during Saturday's game at Colorado. The injury-plagued Donaldson is hitting .142 with 10 home runs and 15 RBIs this season.

METS: Starling Marte was placed on the 10-day IL Thursday, retroactive to Monday, because of migraines. The outfielder is batting .254 with 24 stolen bases this season.

