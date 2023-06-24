Buffalo police investigating overnight shooting in Ferry-Fillmore

Buffalo police are investigating a shooting early Saturday morning in the Ferry-Fillmore District that sent a man to the hospital with injuries.

A 41-year-old Buffalo man was struck by gunfire shortly after midnight while inside a residence on Newton Street, police said. He was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center where he is listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.