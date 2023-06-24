Black bear spotted roaming near Como Lake Park, Lancaster police say

A black bear is roaming Lancaster near Como Lake Park, Lancaster police said Saturday morning.

The bear was seen near the flats on Madison Street and by Cayuga Creek, to the northwest corner of the park, the Lancaster Police Department posted on Facebook. The bear was spotted in residents’ backyards.

If residents spot the bear and there is no emergency, they’re asked to call 716-683-2800. For emergencies, residents should call 911.

Police shared a link to bearwise.org, which explains how to act around bears. If you see a bear and are not approached, do not run or approach the bear; walk away quietly. If a bear approaches you, make loud noises, try to look big and slowly walk away, the site advises. But the website pointed out that bears rarely act aggressively.