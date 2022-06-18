BRENNEISS Esther Of West Seneca, NY, June 15, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Rudolf A. Brenneiss; dearest mother of Susan (David) Mazurowski and Diane (Gregory) Aures; loving grandmother of Justin (Adrienne) Mazurowski, Kathryn (Andre) Mazurowski, Maximilian, Jacob, and Samuel Aures; great-grandmother of Mya Rose; predeceased by a brother and three sisters. Visitation Monday, 4-8 PM, at the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC., 4680 Clinton St., (Cor. Borden Rd.), West Seneca, where a Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, at 11:30 AM. Friends are invited. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo in memory of Esther. Online condolences may be shared at www.KLOCFUNERALHOME.com
