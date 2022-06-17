Tags
This progress comes two years after the Town of Amherst used eminent domain to take control of the property over the fierce objections of its New York City billionaire owner, John Catsimatidis.
A statement was provided to The News as employees of Pegula Sports and Entertainment were informed of the 53-year-old's health situation this morning.
A 23-year-old basketball player transferring to Canisius College was arrested on campus Sunday and charged with possessing two handguns and 10 high-capacity magazines, according to police and court records.
Following the NHL draft, the Sabres will prepare for the opening of free agency July 13, which is also the same day the team will host a development camp for the first time in three years.
Buffalo police discovered the body of a deceased male Saturday near Michigan Avenue and Cherry Street.
The tornado watch, which is one step below the more serious tornado warning, was announced at 3 p.m. and had been in effect for Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Niagara, Genesee, Orleans and Wyoming counties.
Briana Aldridge is a native of northern California who most recently was a weekend sports anchor and reporter at a station in Colorado Springs.
The Bills wide receiver is part of the NFL Players Choir, which auditioned for "America’s Got Talent" in April. Their episode will air on Tuesday on NBC at 8 p.m. EST.
See who is buying and selling properties in Erie County.
DENVER – As part of his annual remarks prior to Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman offered his best w…
