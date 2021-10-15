Breakout for Cheektowaga Council Election

Eileen O. Ebner
Republican, Conservative endorsements
Michael C. Jasinski
Republican, Conservative endorsements
Stanley J. Kaznowski III
Democratic endorsement
Brian M. Nowak*
Democratic, Working Families endorsements
Brian N. Pilarski*
Democratic, Working Families endorsements
Vernon S. Thompson
Republican, Conservative endorsements
