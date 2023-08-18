Passed away peacefully on July 28, 2023. Beloved wife of John "Jack" Brautigan; sister of Lee (Julie) Wortham; sister-in-law of Bernard (Margaret), Jude (Adrienne) Brautigan, Karen Raviola, Ann (Robert)Wierzbicki, Margaret (Robert) Correale and Terese (Tadeusz) Maligranda; loving auntie to many nieces and nephews. Fay attended the University at Buffalo and was widely respected for her artistic creativity. Her paintings and drawings have been displayed at the AKG and in the homes of family and friends. The family will be present to receive friends Monday, August 21st from 4 to 8 PM at PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME (BEACHTUYN FUNERAL HOME), 1671 Maple Road, Williamsville. Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday morning, August 22nd at 9:30 in St. John the Baptist Church, 1085 Englewood Ave., Tonawanda. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the SPCA Serving Erie County. Online condolences at www.beachtuynfh.com
BRAUTIGAN Fay P. (nee Wortham)
