Of Blasdell, NY, August 2, 2023. Beloved son of Mary Ann (nee Dynda) and the late Edward S. Bratek; loving brother of Deborah (Richard) McDonald, Kathy Ann Bratek-Pokigo, and Mark Bratek; cherished uncle of Ashley McDonald, Caitlin (Shane) Jacopin and Edward Bratek II; adored great uncle of Riley and Emmy Jacopin; also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. The family will be present on Wednesday from 2-7 PM at the (Blasdell/Lackawanna Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3450 South Park Ave., where prayers will be said on Thursday morning at 9:15 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM at Our Mother of Good Counsel Church. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Bobby was a proud Sergeant and member of the Knights of St. John Comm. #391, Parc Bowling, Friends with Special Needs, a graduate of the College Learning Lab at Buffalo State College, and worked at the Pizza Hut in Blasdell for over 25 years. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com