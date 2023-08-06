Of Blasdell, NY, August 2, 2023. Beloved son of Mary Ann (nee Dynda) and the late Edward S. Bratek; loving brother of Deborah (Richard) McDonald, Kathy Ann Bratek-Pokigo, and Mark Bratek; cherished uncle of Ashley McDonald, Caitlin (Shane) Jacopin and Edward Bratek II; adored great uncle of Riley and Emmy Jacopin; also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. The family will be present on Wednesday from 2-7 PM at the (Blasdell/Lackawanna Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3450 South Park Ave., where prayers will be said on Thursday morning at 9:15 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM at Our Mother of Good Counsel Church. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Bobby was a proud Sergeant and member of the Knights of St. John Comm. #391, Parc Bowling, Friends with Special Needs, a graduate of the College Learning Lab at Buffalo State College, and worked at the Pizza Hut in Blasdell for over 25 years. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com
BRATEK Robert E. "Bobby"
