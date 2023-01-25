January 24, 2023, beloved wife of the late Roger W. Brandt Sr.; loving mother of Deborah B. (Greg) Guckes of Greenwood Village, CO; Roger W., Jr. (Mary Jo) Brandt of Pittsford, NY and Edward Carl (Emmaline) Brandt of Garnet Valley, PA; cherished grandmother of Patrick (Elizabeth) Guckes, Sarah (Andrew) Palmer, Ryan (Elizabeth) Brandt, Kylie (Phil) King, Allison (Brad) Bissell, Linnea (Anthony) Spagnoletti, Katherine (Christian) Teeple and Roger Brandt, III; devoted great-grandmother of Fletcher, Sterling and Langston Brandt, Caleb, Judah and Levi Bissell, Adelaide, Nathanael and Grace King, Holden, Wells and Ainsley Palmer, and Eleanor and Noah Guckes; daughter of the late C. Edward and Helen Berryman. The family will be present to receive friends Friday from 4-7:30 PM, at the Perna Dengler Roberts Funeral Home 1671 Maple Rd., Williamsville. Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, January 28 at 1 o'clock, at St. John the Baptist Church, 1085 Englewood Ave., Buffalo, 14223.Please assemble at church. Memorials may be made to Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural National Historic Site of Buffalo or Discalced Carmelites of Buffalo. Online condolences may be sent www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
BRANDT Barbara Berryman
