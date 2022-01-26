brandon beane final presser

Three days after the loss, Brandon Beane’s pain was still palpable when he spoke.
The General Manager and coach Sean McDermott were brought in to complement each other, to work in perfect tandem. After the Bills' season ended in heartbreaking fashion, the two felt the same, but each took a slightly different approach to processing.
McDermott said Tuesday that he can’t stop watched the end of the 42-36 loss in Kansas City.
“I watched it on video,” McDermott said, “And I watched it over and over in my head a million times, in my stomach a million more.”
Through Wednesday, Beane has taken a different approach.
“I haven't watched the film, to be honest with you,” Beane said. “I watched a little bit of the last plays, but I can't watch it right now. I'm not in a good spot.
“But I will review it, and we'll learn from it, I promise you that. There's a lot of pain in this city, and there's a lot of pain in that building over there, and we're gonna do everything in our power to not let that happen again.”
The gutting loss gets added to swelling list. Most fans are still in agony, others perhaps too stunned to face that yet. Beane empathizes with those at any stage of the grieving process.
“I haven't slept much,” Beane said. “So I've thought about it a lot. It’s painful and still going through it.”
Quarterback Josh Allen was uncharacteristically slumped when he spoke Monday. Tight end Dawson Knox said it was devastating. Defensive tackle Harrison Phillips was blunt, cursing first as he described his emotions, then noting he was “still in that first wave of pain.”
Hours and hours of preparation, a whole season of work, a glimpse of an AFC championship at home were all erased in 13 seconds, in a ill-fated coin flip, and in a sudden-death overtime.
Even days later, in his opening statement, pre-prepared with notes, Beane was emotional. It was perhaps most evident when he was thanking fans.
“I'm sick to my stomach that we lost the other night, but I am so appreciative,” Beane said. “Our building is so appreciative. It's painful, and for people to show up at the airport at 3 in the morning. I don't know what the temperature was, but I wanted to hug them all.”
The fan response wasn’t noteworthy to Beane because it was unusual. He’s seen the passion manifest in all sorts of ways. Instead, the support mattered when it so deeply contrasted what Beane was feeling.
“We lost in Jacksonville, and that was probably the most painful game other than the other night,” Beane said. “And so many of them stayed and were chanting for us. I mean, I would have been booing us. I was booing myself. And it just says a lot to who they are, and I'm sorry that we didn't get it done.
“We're all hurting and I'm just sorry.”
Three times in a separate answer, Beane acknowledged that there are no platitudes, no words that can ease Sunday’s bitter taste. The team can start to write the next chapter, but it can’t erase the end of the last. He promised the Bills will learn, but he understands if that feels hollow right now.
“There's nothing I can say that can fix it,” Beane said. “I wish I could fix it. I've thought about it a million times.”
So he does what he can to prepare for the next season. He’s had all sorts of end-of-season meetings, and the Bills’ scouts are already on the road. While Beane’s work will soon take him outside of One Bills Drive as well, he’s found some slight solace within it.
Beane met with Allen on Monday. They talked about the game, the season, about life outside the sport.
“I’m excited that he’s our guy, and it’s a relief,” Beane said. “Because you look around the league, and this is the most important position in all of sports.
“And I know we’re down, I know I expressed my hurt earlier for losing that game, but we can smile today that we have Josh Allen.”
Beane ended his Wednesday news conference bringing up the same reason he was giving it 18 days before the Super Bowl.