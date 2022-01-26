brandon beane final presser

“I haven't slept much,” Beane said. “So I've thought about it a lot. It’s painful and still going through it.”

Quarterback Josh Allen was uncharacteristically slumped when he spoke Monday. Tight end Dawson Knox said it was devastating. Defensive tackle Harrison Phillips was blunt, cursing first as he described his emotions, then noting he was “still in that first wave of pain.”

Hours and hours of preparation, a whole season of work, a glimpse of an AFC championship at home were all erased in 13 seconds, in a ill-fated coin flip, and in a sudden-death overtime.

Even days later, in his opening statement, pre-prepared with notes, Beane was emotional. It was perhaps most evident when he was thanking fans.

“I'm sick to my stomach that we lost the other night, but I am so appreciative,” Beane said. “Our building is so appreciative. It's painful, and for people to show up at the airport at 3 in the morning. I don't know what the temperature was, but I wanted to hug them all.”

The fan response wasn’t noteworthy to Beane because it was unusual. He’s seen the passion manifest in all sorts of ways. Instead, the support mattered when it so deeply contrasted what Beane was feeling.