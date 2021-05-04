Want to step outside the norm with your next batch of chocolate chip cookies? Alex Robinson, owner of Blue Eyed Baker in East Aurora, has just the ingredient for you to try: fresh flour.

As part of her “better ingredients create a better end product” ethos, Alex grinds flour fresh at her bakery for these delightfully large, crispy-chewy cookies. Don't want to grind the flour yourself? You can snag a bag of fresh flour at Blue Eyed Baker or your local co-op or health food store.

Fresh flour chocolate chip cookies

1 1/2 cups (334 grams) butter, room temperature

1 1/4 cups (200 grams) Einkorn flour, or another whole wheat fresh flour

1 3/4 cups (280 grams) all purpose flour

1 tsp. baking soda

1 tsp. baking powder

1 1/4 cups (268 grams) brown sugar

1 cup (215 grams) sugar

1 tablespoon (24 grams) molasses

2 1/4 cups (428 grams) chocolate chunks or chips – you can be creative with your mix ins!

2 large (120 grams) eggs

2 tsp. salt

Preparation | Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Mill your fresh flour, if you are doing it yourself.

Measure or weigh the butter in a bowl and cut into 1/2-inch chunks. Break the eggs into a separate bowl. Measure or weigh all the dry ingredients together in a bowl: fresh flour, all purpose flour, baking soda, baking powder and salt. In another bowl, whisk together the sugar, brown sugar, and molasses.

In the bowl of a stand mixer using the paddle attachment, beat the butter until smooth. Add the sugar mixture and beat an additional 2-3 minute, until light and fluffy and the mixture becomes lighter in color. Scrape down the sides of the bowl well. Add the eggs and beat until combined, scraping down the bowl as you go.

Add in the dry ingredients and chocolate and mix on low until just combined.

Scoop cookies onto parchment lined cookie sheets. Bake for 8 minutes, then rotate and flip all the pans and bake for another 8-10 minutes. The cookies are done when they are golden on the edges and don’t jiggle in the center when you shake the pan.

Allow the cookies to cool completely on the pan before enjoying!

