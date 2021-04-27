Craving a taste of summer? Shetice Jackson of Cake Crazy Bakery has just the remedy!

Here’s how she transforms an already crave-worthy dessert (pound cake) into your sweetest obsession: fresh strawberry shortcake, the Cake Crazy Bakery way. As easy to whip up as it is to devour, you’ll be doubling this recipe all summer long! Let’s get it...

Strawberry shortcake with 7 Up pound cake

Yields | 8-12 servings |

1 pound cake , unglazed and sliced – get Shetice’s recipe here

, unglazed and sliced – get Shetice’s recipe here 1 pound fresh strawberries , halved

, halved 3 tbsp. warm water

1 tbsp. cornstarch

¼ pound sugar

Juice from half small lemon

2 cups cold heavy cream

1 tsp. vanilla

½ cup powdered sugar

Preparation | Strawberry compote | Prep the strawberries, trimming off the stems and cutting in half. In a small bowl, whisk together cornstarch and warm water until combined. Add strawberries, sugar, fresh lemon juice and cornstarch-water mixture to a small saucepan, and bring to a simmer over medium-high heat. Cook for 3-5 minutes, mixing with a wooden spoon or rubber spatula. Transfer to a bowl and chill. (Or use a cake pan like Shetice to cool the mixture even faster!)

Preparation | Whipped cream | Using an electric mixer with the whisk attachment – and a cold mixing bowl – whip heavy cream and vanilla together until soft peaks form. Add in the powdered sugar and continue whipping for a few more seconds until thickened.

Build the shortcakes | Plate a slice of pound cake. Top with whipped cream then strawberry compote. Add a second layer, then finish with a dollop of whipped cream and a sprinkle of powered sugar.

