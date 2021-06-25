We’re back for another grill sesh with Chef Darian Bryan of The Plating Society for a taste of the islands – spicy jerk lobster and grilled pineapple salad.

“My thing is taking my Jamaican roots to the kitchen,” say Darian. “We’re a small island but we’re all about big flavors.”

To ensure this summer specialty is perfectly grilled, plated and enthusiastically devoured, here are a few pro tips:

Prep your claws. Trust the process (sound familiar?). Piercing the claws before brushing extra marinade on your lobster is critical for a flavor-bursting bite.

Spice it up (or tone it down). The kick in this dish comes from the jalapeños. If you’re looking to spice things up, keep the seeds. Want it less fiery? Simply trim them out.

Don’t forget the juice. His fresh salsa is loaded with spicy, sweet flavor you won’t want to skimp on! Pour that good stuff over your plated feast and dig in.

Jerk Lobster

2 whole lobsters

1 cup jerk marinade – try Chef Darian’s family recipe!

Preparation | Cut lobsters in half lengthwise. Marinate lobster for at least 3 hours. Prep like Chef Darian: Carefully pierce holes in the claws with a knife to allow the marinade to soak in.

Oil the grill before putting the lobster on, meat side down. Grill on high until cooked through.

Grilled Pineapple Salsa

1 large pineapple , peeled and cored

, peeled and cored 1 red bell pepper , seeds removed

, seeds removed 1 jalapeño pepper – leave the seeds in for extra heat

– leave the seeds in for extra heat 1/2 cup red onion

1 tbsp. cilantro

¼ fresh lime juice

1 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil , plus extra for grilling

, plus extra for grilling 1 tsp. sugar

Apple cider vinegar , to taste

, to taste Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Preparation | Preheat your grill. Cut peeled and cored pineapple into 1/2-inch-thick slices. Brush with oil then grill until the pineapple until it gets some char – this helps to enhance the flavor!

Once cool enough to touch, chop grilled pineapple up into small pieces. Chop the red bell pepper, jalapeno, red onion and cilantro.

In a medium bowl, combine grilled pineapple with the chopped red bell pepper, jalapeno, red onion, cilantro, lime juice, olive oil, sugar, apple cider vinegar, salt and pepper. Taste for salt and extra seasoning, adjusting accordingly.

Top grilled lobster with pineapple salsa, being sure to pour over some of the juices as well. Enjoy!

Dig In, Buffalo is brought to you by Tops Friendly Markets