We’re whipping up a four-course, Mexican-inspired spread with Zina Lapi of Casa Azul. For her first menu item, Zina taps in Danny Lecker, manager and master of everything that happens behind the bar, to show us how to shake up two specialty drinks featuring hibiscus – a loose-leaf tea that releases fruity (but not overly sweet) undertones.

“It’s abundant, easy to use and it’s good for you,” says Danny.

He starts with an agua fresca, a non-alcoholic Mexican drink and Casa Azul favorite, then mixes up another classic: the margarita. Both mocktail and cocktail are infused with house-made hibiscus orange syrup for a punch of unforgettable flavor.

Hibiscus orange syrup

1 cup hibiscus flowers (tea)

flowers (tea) 4 cups water

1 orange, juiced

Preparation | In a pot, combine hibiscus flowers and water and bring to a boil. Once water starts boiling, turn off heat and cover pot. Let sit for 30 minutes.

In a blender, combine hibiscus water and flowers, orange juice and sugar. Blend until it becomes a smooth puree consistency.

Hibiscus orange agua fresca

3 oz. hibiscus puree (recipe above)

(recipe above) 3 tbsp. sugar

.75 oz. fresh lime juice

2 oz. soda water

Preparation | Add hibiscus puree and lime juice to a shaker with ice. Shake vigorously. Add soda water and pour into Collins glass.

Hibiscus orange margarita

1.25 oz. blanco tequila

.75 oz. anejo tequila

1 oz. triple sec

1.5 oz. hibiscus orange puree

.75 oz. fresh lime juice

Salt for garnish, if desired

Preparation | Add all ingredients to a shaker with ice. Shake vigorously. Salt rim if desired. Double strain into rocks glass over fresh ice.

