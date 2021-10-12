Dig In, Buffalo! Lamb meatballs with feta, grilled peppers and an herb salad

Hearty, fresh and delicious is the best way to describe Brad Rowell’s Mediterranean-inspired lamb meatballs. Plated alongside herb salad and charred peppers from Root Down Farm, it won’t take long for this satisfying fall meal to become a family favorite.

As the owner of The Grange Community Kitchen and West Rose, it’s fair to say that Brad knows his stuff. Here are his tips to perfect this recipe over the grill!

Use your scoop. Use a spoon or ice cream scoop to craft your meatballs. This will ensure they are the same shape and size and cook evenly.

Know your meat. If your meatballs are sticking to the grill, let them be! That means they haven’t quite developed the char you’re after.

Amp up the flavor. “If you’re adding herbs, you are going to get a real big punch of flavor,” says Brad.

The trifecta. “With a nice balance of lemon, olive oil and salt you can make everything taste good,” says Brad. “It’s almost like a secret weapon for us.”