Brad Rowell of The Grange Community Kitchen and West Rose is back on site at Root Down Farm, cooking up a family-style showstopper – grilled spatchcocked chicken with farro verde salad, whipped labneh and chermoula.

With a slew of freshly picked ingredients, this dish is memorable for both its layered flavor and stunning presentation.

Here are a few tips to get you going.

Why spatchcock? “This helps you grill the chicken evenly, get a nice char all over and it kind of cooks a little bit quicker, which is always nice,” says Brad.

Don’t overdress your labneh. This rich and creamy yogurt is amazing as is. Elevate it with no more than lemon zest and a touch of salt.

Mix it up. The farro and veggies are perfect compliments, so don’t be afraid to plate them together.

Grilled chicken and vegetables with farro verde salad, whipped labneh and chermoula

Serves 4

1 chicken , spatchcocked (backbone and ribs removed) – your butcher can happily help with this

, spatchcocked (backbone and ribs removed) – your butcher can happily help with this 2 cups farro , rinsed

, rinsed 1 cup shallot , minced and sweated

, minced and sweated 1 cup garlic , minced and sweated

, minced and sweated 4 cups soft herbs, minced

soft herbs, minced 3 lemon , zested

, zested Pinch of chili flakes , to taste

, to taste Pinch of fennel seed , to taste

, to taste 1 pint labneh – ideally from White Cow Dairy & Farmshop

Salt

Black pepper

Olive oil

Chermoula

2 cups soft herbs like parsley, chopped

like parsley, chopped 2 lemons , zested and juiced

, zested and juiced 1 cup olive oil

1 garlic clove, grated

clove, grated 1 tsp. cumin

1 tsp. Aleppo pepper

Salt

Preparation | Rub chicken with olive oil, salt and black pepper and let marinate overnight.

Cook farro per instructions in salted water. Drain and cool. Then mix in the shallots, garlic and herbs. Season with lemon, olive oil, salt, chili flake and fennel seed. Set aside.

While your grill is heating, whisk labneh, lemon zest and salt to taste in a small mixing bowl. Make the chermoula by mixing the chopped herbs, lemon, olive oil, garlic, cumin, allepo pepper and salt together. Taste and adjust seasoning as needed.

Grill the chicken over hot coals until nicely charred. Then move to cooler side of grill. Cover and cook until leg reaches 165 degrees.

Place labneh on plate. Top with farro salad, then chicken. Drizzle with the chermoula and sprinkle with salt.

Dig In, Buffalo is presented by Orville’s

