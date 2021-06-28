We’re making the most of outdoor cooking season with the help of Chef Darian Bryan of The Plating Society. Hitting the grates next is a vegan-friendly twist on a summer staple – grilled veggie kababs. And, of course, it wouldn’t be a Chef Darian specialty without a taste of the islands: jerk corn with coconut flakes!

“Let’s get cooking now!” Darian says.

Before firing up the grill, here are a few tips to ace this meal!

Firm things up. You want extra-firm tofu for the grill. Even then, Chef Darian recommends pressing it for 10 minutes with whatever you have laying around. “If you have big books, put them on top of it. If you have kids running by, put them on top of it,” he says.

Resist the urge to wash...your mushrooms that is. Instead of rinsing, wipe them down with a rag. Mushrooms are about 80 percent water, so you don’t want to risk adding more. “It's like going to the ocean and adding salt to it...”

Mix things up. There’s no wrong way to build your kababs. Just have fun with it!

Call in a sub. Craving a non-vegan meal? No problem! This recipe pairs perfectly with nearly any meat of your choice. Chef Darian recommends reaching for your favorite cut of steak!

Grilled Barbecue Kebabs

14 oz. extra-firm tofu (or your favorite cut of steak!)

(or your favorite cut of steak!) 1/2 cup smoky bourbon BBQ sauce

1 pint cherry tomatoes

1 large zucchini

6 oz. cremini mushrooms

1/2 large red bell pepper

1/2 large green bell pepper

1/2 red onion

2 tbsp. olive oil

1/2 tsp. fine sea salt

Fresh ground pepper , to taste

, to taste Kebob skewers

Preparation | Remove tofu from the package and press for at least 30 minutes to remove excess moisture. I put the tofu on a paper-towel lined plate and place another paper towel and plate on top along with something heavy, like some books or a pot with water.

While the tofu presses, cut the zucchini, mushrooms, red and green bell peppers and red onion in evenly sized pieces.

Once the tofu is done pressing, cut it into cubes big enough to match the rest of the veggies.

Put tofu and veggies on your skewer one after another – I like to mix it up to get that beautiful color.

Cover in barbecue sauce, season with salt and pepper and grill to doneness.

Grilled Jerk Corn

5 ears fresh corn , husks removed

, husks removed 3 cup of vegenaise , or mayonnaise

, or mayonnaise Jerk seasoning , to taste

, to taste 4 scallions , finely chopped

, finely chopped 2 cups toasted coconut flakes

1 bunch cilantro

Oil or butter

Preparation | To make the jerk mayo: Add jerk seasoning and finely chopped scallions to mayonnaise. Let sit for at least 10 minutes so that the flavors can marry.

Preheat grill on high heat for 10 minutes. (Alternatively, preheat grill pan to high.) Lightly oil the fresh corn. Grill corn, turning often, until charred all over, about 10 minutes.

Spread oil or butter over warm corn and season with salt. Brush jerk mayo on warm corn, sprinkle with toasted coconut flakes and garnish with chopped cilantro.

