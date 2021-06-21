It’s outdoor cooking season and Darian Bryan, go-to chef of Buffalo’s favorite football players and owner of The Plating Society, is back with four Jamaican summer staples to make you the envied grillmaster of the neighborhood.

Hitting the heat first is the fiery Jamaican jerk chicken, dressed in his family’s own marinade and served with flavor-packed sides of rice and beans.

“If this doesn’t scream Jamaica, nothing else will,” Darian said.

But before you gas up your grill and dig in, here are a few tips from the pro:

Heat it up. Get that flame going! You want to make sure your grill is on high.

Lay on the jerk. That blackened, charred crust gives your chicken it’s kick! You aren’t burning it; you’re blasting it with flavor.

Don't rush. The process is key here.

Chef Darian’s Jamaican Jerk Chicken

Featuring his from-scratch family recipe!

2 lbs. chicken leg quarters , or the cut of your choice

, or the cut of your choice 4 scallions , trimmed

, trimmed 4 sprigs fresh thyme

3 Scotch bonnet peppers

peppers 1 tsp. pimento seeds or allspice

or allspice 2 tbsp. brown sugar

1 large orange juice

¼ cup soy sauce

¼ cup white vinegar

2 tbsp. oil

4 garlic cloves

cloves 1 large yellow onion

1 small lime or lemon, juiced

or lemon, juiced 1 tbsp. fresh ginger

1 tsp. cinnamon

1 tsp. nutmeg

Kosher salt and black pepper , to taste

and , to taste Optional: A Red Stripe or favorite beer of your choice

Preparation | To make the jerk marinade, place all the ingredients (except chicken) into a food processor or blender. Blend until completely smooth.

Place chicken in a Ziploc bag or bowl and pour the marinade over it, mixing to be sure that the chicken is completely coated. Let sit for at least 6 hours – ideally overnight for stronger flavor.

Remove chicken from marinade and grill to perfection on high. To grill it up just like Darian does, spray the chicken with Red Stripe once it hits the grill.

“You should have that char, it's jerk!”

Jamaican Rice & Peas

Peas as in beans.

1 cup canned kidney beans – keep the liquid!

– keep the liquid! 3 cups water

3 scallions , finely chopped

, finely chopped 3 garlic cloves, minced

cloves, minced 5 allspice berries

5 sprigs fresh thyme

1 Scotch bonnet pepper, or hot sauce

pepper, or hot sauce 2 tbsp. butter

1 tbsp. brown sugar

13.5-ounce can unsweetened coconut milk

2 1/2 cups long-grain white rice

Kosher salt and black pepper, to taste

Preparation | In a large saucepan, cover the beans and its liquid with the water and bring to a boil over moderately high heat. Stir in the scallions, garlic, allspice, brown sugar, thyme, Scotch bonnet, 2 teaspoons salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper.

Stir in the coconut milk and bring to a simmer. Cover and simmer over low heat until all the flavors marry, about 15 minutes. Adjust the heat as necessary to maintain a gentle simmer.

Stir in the rice, cover and simmer over low heat until the rice is tender and the liquid is absorbed, about 30 minutes.

Remove from the heat and let steam for 10 minutes, then discard the thyme stems, allspice berries and Scotch bonnet. Using a fork, fluff the rice and beans and season with salt. Serve hot. Yah Mon 😋👌🏾

