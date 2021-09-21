Delicious, farm-fresh meals sure to please the whole family. That’s on the menu for the next four weeks, as Brad Rowell, owner of The Grange Community Kitchen and West Rose, shares a few of his favorite recipes for easy, seasonal meals to make at home.

First up is a dish that has amassed a cult-level following for its flavor – The Grange’s double cheeseburger.

Before you dive in, here are some tips from the pro.

Fire up the coals. “Cooking on charcoal is great,” says Brad. “You get a nice little hint of that charcoal flavor in there.”

Stack strong. “One of the secrets to a good burger is a really good bun,” says Brad. But his special sauce is a close second.

Onions before cheese. Slice your onions super thin so they cook up from the heat of the burger.

The Grange’s double cheeseburger

Serves 4

1 1/2 lbs. beef burger patties – 2-3 oz. per patty, 2 patties per burger

– 2-3 oz. per patty, 2 patties per burger Kosher salt

Red onion , thinly shaved

, thinly shaved American cheese – 2 slices per burger

– 2 slices per burger Bread-and-butter pickles – 5 per burger

Special sauce

1/4 cup Calabrian chili

1/3 cup bread-and-butter pickles

1 3/4 tbsp. ketchup

1 egg yolks

1/2 cup Dijon mustard

1 3/4 tbsp. champagne vinegar

Up to 1/2 cup canola oil

Preparation | Special sauce | Pulse Calabrian chili, pickles and ketchup in a food processor or blender until small dice size. Transfer to a bowl or container. Add egg yolks, Dijon mustard and champagne vinegar to the food processor. While blending, stream canola oil in slowly to form an emulsion until it’s your desired thickness. Transfer to bowl with chili pickle ketchup mixture and whisk to incorporate. Salt to taste.

Preparation | Double cheeseburgers | Prepare a hot grill. Toast buns until golden brown.

Place burger patties over hot coals. Season with salt. Meanwhile, spread special sauce on to the bottom bun. Top with pickles.

Flip each burger and top with thinly sliced onion then cheese. Cook until cheese is melted.

Place burger on top of bottom bun. Top with top bun and grub. Go Bills!

Dig In, Buffalo is presented by Orville’s

