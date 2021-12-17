Any spread will come to a satisfying close when Casa Azul’s churros hit the table. Golden brown and coated in cinnamon sugar, this dessert is a classic Mexican sweet that chef Zina Lapi wanted to perfect before adding to the menu.

“It took me the longest time to get this recipe to where I wanted it to be,” says Zina. “It was a labor of love.”

Through trial and error (and lots of taste testing), Zina’s churro recipe is now a staple on the menu and, lucky for us, she’s letting us in on it.

“There’s something really comforting about fried dough,” says Zina. “I think every ethnicity or style of cooking has a fried dough dessert and that's because it’s universally loved across the world.”

Before you get your oil going, here are a few tips to nail your first batch.

Work the dough. When you’re incorporating the flour, Zina says to keep on mixing until your arm is nice and sore.

Don’t forgo your measuring tools. “Because it’s a batter, it is pretty specific to the amount of ingredients you’re putting in,” says Zina. “Baking is a pretty exact science.”

The final product doesn’t have to be perfect. They’re more authentic and fun when you let the dough for each churro do its own thing!

Casa churros

666 grams coconut milk

13 grams salt

20 grams sugar

90 grams olive oil

2 dash vanilla extract

extract 1 tbsp. orange zest

367 grams flour

420 grams eggs

Neutral oil

Cinnamon

Sugar

Preparation | In a medium pot, combine coconut milk, salt, sugar, olive oil, vanilla and orange zest. Over medium heat, stir until butter has completely melted.

As soon as the milk mixture starts to boil, reduce to lowest heat possible and add flour all at once. Stir or beat vigorously with a wooden spoon until flour is completely incorporated and a nice pate choux dough is formed, about 5 minutes – turning off the heat halfway through. Transfer dough into a Kitchen Aid mixing bowl, and let dough cool until room temperature.

Using the paddle attachment, start mixing the dough on medium-high speed, adding the eggs slowly until completely incorporated. Transfer finished dough to plastic piping bag with star tip. Mix cinnamon and sugar together on a plate or baking sheet.

Heat oil to at 325 F. Pipe churros into the oil and fry until golden brown on both sides and inside cooked through, about 3 minutes per side. Remove from the pot or deep fryer, letting excess oil drip off, and toss immediately in cinnamon sugar. Keep dough refrigerated when not using.

