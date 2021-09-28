It’s peak tomato season and Brad Rowell of The Grange Community Kitchen and West Rose is on site at Root Down Farm to help you make the most of it.

On today’s menu is his take on a classic French tartine – tomato on grilled bread with heirloom tomatoes, burrata cheese and basil picked straight from the farm (that’s as fresh as it gets!).

Before you gather your ingredients, here are some tips to perfect your dish.

Dress your bread. Give each slice a drizzle of olive oil before toasting. “We want it to have a nice chewiness on the inside and some crunchy charred flavor on the outside,” says Brad.

Go for a kick. Brad gives his tomatoes an extra punch of flavor with sherry vinegar.

Savor the tomato flavor. “One of the beautiful things about this dish is all the beautiful juices you end up with at the bottom of the bowl,” says Brad.

Tomato tartine with burrata and grilled bread

Serves 4

1 loaf of exquisite sourdough bread , sliced

, sliced Local heirloom and cherry tomatoes

4 balls of burrata

Sherry vinegar (the best you can afford)

(the best you can afford) Basil or other soft herbs like parsley

or other soft herbs like parsley Maldon sea salt

Preparation | Slice large tomatoes into ¼-inch pieces. Halve or quarter cherry tomatoes depending on size. Place tomatoes in a mixing bowl and season with salt and sherry vinegar. Toss in basil and let marinate while you grill bread.

Drizzle sourdough bread with olive oil and Maldon salt. Grill on both sides until beautifully charred on the outside.

Tear up burrata and place on the grilled bread. Top with fresh tomato salad and drizzle with remaining liquid in tomato bowl.

