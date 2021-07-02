This is it folks! Chef Darian Bryan of The Plating Society is capping of his grilling recipes with a quintessential summer favorite: “tender, fall-off-the-bone ribs. Let’s get to it!”

But it wouldn’t be a true barbecue without a couple classic sides – calico beans and cornbread, whipped up with a Jamaican twist.

Consider this the homerun of outdoor cooking season.

Baby Back Ribs

½ cup ancho chile powder

1 tsp. ground cayenne pepper

½ tsp. ground dried chipotle pepper

1 ½ tbsp. ground cumin

1 tbsp. dry mustard powder

Pinch of cinnamon

¼ cup granulated sugar

¼ cup brown sugar

¼ cup salt

1 ½ tbsp. freshly ground black pepper

1 rack baby back pork ribs

4 cups water

4 cups apple cider vinegar

¼ cup Worcestershire sauce

1 cup barbecue sauce

Preparation | Preheat oven to 350° F. Make the rub by mixing all dry ingredients together: ancho chile powder, cayenne pepper, dried chipotle pepper, cumin, dry mustard, cinnamon, sugar, brown sugar, salt and pepper.

Season ribs back and front with rub. Lay ribs in a roasting pan or a hotel pan meat-side up, and pour water, vinegar and Worcestershire sauce into the roasting pan.

Cover with plastic wrap and aluminum foil, and bake for 2 1/2 hours at 350° F.

Carefully remove the aluminum foil to check for doneness – it should be falling off the bone. Discard the liquid and let sit for 15 minutes.

Brush with your favorite barbecue sauce then grill to perfection. Don't be afraid to get that beautiful char on it!

Calico Beans

1 lb. ground turkey or beef

8 slices bacon , chopped

, chopped 1 cup onion , chopped

, chopped 1/3 cup apple cider vinegar

1 cup ketchup

1 cup brown sugar

1 tsp. dry mustard powder

1 28 oz. can pork and beans

1 15 oz. can red kidney beans, drained

Preparation | Brown the turkey or ground beef, bacon and onions in a frying pan. Drain grease if desired.

Add the ketchup, vinegar and brown sugar and simmer on low heat for 30 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Add the pork and beans and kidney beans into a 9x13-inch pan or 4-quart casserole dish. Add the meat mixture on top of the beans and cook for 30 minutes until thickened.

Cornbread

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 cup yellow cornmeal

2/3 cup granulated sugar

1 tsp. salt

3 1/2 tsp. baking powder

1/3 cup oil or melted butter

1 large egg

1 cup coconut milk, or regular milk

Preparation | Grease a 9-inch round cake pan or cast-iron skillet well and set aside. Preheat the oven to 400° F.

In a medium mixing bowl, add the flour, cornmeal, sugar, salt and baking powder. Whisk to combine well.

Make a well in the center of your dry ingredients and add in the oil, coconut milk and egg. Stir just until the mixture comes together and there are only a few lumps remaining.

Pour the batter into the prepared pan and bake for 20-25 minutes until the top is a deep golden brown and a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. Serve hot.

