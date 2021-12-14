This main dish is a crowd pleaser with layers of chicken and cheese folded into Casa Azul’s house-made tortillas. To top it off, Zina Lapi, the chef behind this menu favorite, drenches it in a creamy black bean sauce.

For the filling, Zina confits the chicken to ensure tenderness in every bite – a cooking method that’s just as doable in a pro’s kitchen as it is in your own. For the cheese, Zina uses Chihuahua, a Mexican staple best described as a blend of mozzarella and provolone.

Before you start prepping, here are a few tips to make sure you nail the base of the dish: the tortillas.

Get your hands in it. Ingredient wise, there’s not much that goes into the dough, but your mixing method is key. “The best way to do this is with your hands so you can feel the texture,” says Zina.

Know your dough. Your mixture is adequately formed when you can roll the dough into flattened disks with minimal cracking.

On the heat. Gently placed the pressed dough onto the pan underhand. This helps avoid those pesky air bubbles.

Don’t rush the process. When you start to see a little coloring, that’s your cue to get your finished tortillas off the heat.

Chicken & cheese enfrijoladas

Black bean sauce

1 cup black beans , with cooking liquid

, with cooking liquid 1 tbsp. herb salsa

Small pinch epazote

Salt

Confit chicken

Chicken thighs , bone in and skin on

, bone in and skin on 10 cloves garlic

3 thyme sprigs

sprigs 2 bay leaves

Canola oil

Aluminum foil

Homemade tortillas | makes 8

2 cups Maseca instant corn masa flour

instant corn masa flour 1 tbsp. salt

1 tbsp. Oil

1½ cups warm water

Enfrijoladas

Homemade tortillas

Chihuahua cheese

Confit chicken

Black bean sauce

Scallion , sliced

, sliced 1/8 cup cilantro leaves

leaves 1 jalapeno , sliced

, sliced ½ tsp. toasted sesame seeds

Preparation | Confit chicken | Preheat oven to 300 F. Pat chicken thighs dry and sprinkle with salt. Place in deep baking dish, skin side up, and add all remaining ingredients. Cover with oil so all the chicken is completely submerged. Cover tightly with foil and bake in the oven for 4 hours. Carefully remove thighs from from oil and let cool. Remove skin (either save to make chicharron or throw away) and shred chicken.

Preparation | Black bean sauce | Blend all ingredients in blender on med/high speed adding water if needed to get silky smooth consistency desired.

Preparation | Tortillas | Mix Maseca and salt together in a large bowl. Combine oil to water, then slowly add to the Maseca while mixing with your hand. The dough should be consistency of Play-Doh. Cover with moist towel and let sit for 15 minutes before pressing.

Preparation | Enfrijoladas | Stuff fresh tortillas with chicken and cheese. Heat black bean sauce in pot, and once hot, smother stuffed tortillas in sauce generously. Garnish dish with scallions, cilantro, jalapeno and sesame seeds.

