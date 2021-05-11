Looking for classic dessert that's sure to impress? Alex Robinson, owner of Blue Eyed Baker in East Aurora, is back in the kitchen to show us how to master this special culinary confection and one of her most sought-after treats – the French macaron.

“I started making these when I lived in Los Angeles. Macarons were everywhere, and I became obsessed with eating them,” said Alex. “So, then I became obsessed with making them.”

And that’s lucky for us, because now we can too!

French macarons with chocolate ganache

Yields | 20 macaron |

3/4 cup (150 grams) almond flour

1 cup (200 grams) powered sugar

3 (90 grams) egg whites

A pinch of cream of tartar

1/4 cup (50 grams) granulated sugar

1 1/2 cups (300 grams) dark chocolate

1/3 cup (70 grams) powered sugar , sifted

, sifted 1 cup (210 grams) heavy cream

2 (35 grams) large egg yolks

1/4 cup (45 grams) unsalted butter, room temperature

Preparation | Chocolate ganache | Put the chocolate and powdered sugar in a heatproof bowl. Whisk egg yolks in a separate heatproof bowl.

Simmer the heavy cream in a pot over low to medium heat. Once it has come to a simmer, pour the cream over the chocolate, whisking until chocolate the mixture is smooth.

Whisk about 1/2 cup of the chocolate mixture into the egg yolks, then pour the egg yolk mixture back into the chocolate mixture and continue whisking. Add butter and whisk until mixture is completely combined and smooth. If the butter does not melt completely, place bowl over a pot of simmering water (a bain marie) and continue whisking until incorporated. If the ganache is still a little grainy or lumpy, pour it through a fine mesh sieve.

The ganache should cool in the fridge for at least an hour prior to filling the macarons with them.

Preparation | French macaron | Measure or weigh the almond flour and powdered sugar in a bowl.

Separate the eggs whites, weigh and add to the bowl of standing mixer along with a pinch of cream of tartar. Beat the egg whites and cream of tartar until the egg whites reach soft peaks. Slowly add the sugar and continue beating until you reach stiff peaks. Transfer them to a big bowl.

Sift one third of the almond flour/powdered sugar mixture over the egg whites. Fold until just combined. Repeat with the remaining almond flour/powdered sugar mixture and continue folding until everything is combined and a slight ribbon forms.

Fill your piping bag with the macaron batter and pipe onto parchment paper or baking mats. Let your piped macarons dry for 45 minutes to 1 hour, until no batter comes off on your finger when you press on the shell.

Preheat your oven to 315 F. Put the trays in the oven and lower the temperature to 290 F immediately. Bake for 8 minutes, rotate and flip all the pans and bake for another 8 minutes. To tell when they are done, slightly press the sides of the macarons to make sure they don’t move. Let cool completely on mats before peeling off and removing from baking sheet.

When the macarons are completely cool, fill a piping bag with your chocolate ganache and pipe the center of one shell. Use another shell to sandwich the macarons together. Store in the refrigerator.

Dig in, Buffalo is sponsored by Dash’s Market

This sponsored series was produced by Amplified Buffalo.