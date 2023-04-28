WARREN, Mich. – A boy grabbed the steering wheel on a school bus and hit the brakes, bringing the vehicle to a safe stop on a busy Detroit area road after the driver had passed out, authorities said.
"Someone call 911. Now!" seventh-grader Dillon Reeves shouted to dozens of other middle-school kids on the bus Wednesday.
Dillon was hailed as a hero: He stopped the bus as it was veering toward oncoming traffic.
"In my 35-plus years of education, this was an extraordinary act of courage and maturity on his part," said Robert Livernois, superintendent of Warren Consolidated Schools. The incident was recorded on a video camera just above the driver. The video shows the driver fanning herself with a baseball cap and informing the transportation office that she needs to pull over. Seconds later, Dillon jumped into action, hitting the brake pedal and clutching the steering wheel.